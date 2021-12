MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Revenue of Russia’s federal space agency Roscosmos and its enterprises amounted to 337 bln rubles ($4.5 bln) in 2020, according to its chief Chief Dmitry Rogozin.

"Revenue of Roscosmos and its enterprises amounted to 337 bln rubles in 2020," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

First Deputy General Director of Roscosmos Maxim Ovchinnikov said in early April that net profit of the agency in 2020 amounted to around 12 bln rubles.