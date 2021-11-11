Hainan’s Sanya сity invests more than $6 million in coral reef restoration over 10 years

HAIKOU /China/, November 11. /TASS/. The resort city of Sanya on the southern coast of China's Hainan province has invested more than 40 million yuan (more than $6 million) in the restoration and development of coral reefs over the past 10 years, as reported by the Daily Sanya newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the local environment department continues to carry out large-scale works in four nearby water areas, including near Wuzhizhou Island, which is considered one of the most favorite places among diving enthusiasts. So-called coral farms are also being successfully expanded at Yazhouwan Bay, known for its beautiful beach.

Local authorities said that since 2011, about 2,400 special cement structures have been created on the seabed near the coast of Sanya, designed to breed colonies of polyps, invertebrate animals whose skeletons form corals. The cost of the coral seedlings exceeded 2 million yuan (more than $310,000).

Chinese experts said that corals help to increase the diversity of the underwater world, because the places where they are located grow lush algae. Coral reefs become safe havens for multiple species of fish and other living organisms, becoming unique underwater ecosystems.According to official estimates, coral reefs already occupy more than 50% of the seabed in some areas near the Sanya coast, indicating significant progress in efforts to improve marine ecology.

In order to prevent their destruction, the local administration has approved a list of measures to regulate tourist activities at sea. In particular, competent government agencies began to exercise more careful control over scuba divers.

Sanya is a leading Chinese resort, which, according to the results of the National Census 2021, has a population of over 1 million people. The average annual temperature in this city is 25.4 degrees Celsius, and the length of the coastline exceeds 200 kilometers. There are 19 bays in the adjacent water area and about 40 islands suitable for recreation. All this allows the local administration to successfully develop yacht tourism and beach recreation.

