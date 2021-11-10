Hainan plans to actively involve university graduates in promising projects

HAIKOU /China/, November 10. /TASS/. Hainan province is planning to constantly create new job opportunities and attract young university graduates from China and other countries to promising socio-economic development projects, as reported by Hainan Daily.

According to the newspaper, provincial authorities recently invited Chinese and foreign students to a ceremony marking the launch of a large-scale campaign aimed at promoting employment. More than 900 students expressed interest in this opportunity. "We need a lot of professionals in technical fields, we are definitely striving to attract foreign personnel," said Xia Chenghe, deputy head of the personnel development department of the Hainan Party Committee. "The number of vacancies for people with higher education is constantly increasing," he said.

He said the Hainan authorities are actively promoting the creation of new jobs, both in enterprises in traditional industries, where modernization has been actively pursued in recent years, and in new areas of economic activity. The list of key areas includes the latest financial services, international logistics and oil and gas projects.

Hainan Daily noted that the level of salaries for the most sought-after professions on the island has recently increased. In the list of vacancies published recently there are more than 100 positions with annual salaries of more than 1 million yuan (about $156 thousand at the current exchange rate).

According to statistics, over the past three years Hainan has invited about 358,000 representatives of the most sought after professions. Among the strategically important areas, where the local government intends to proactively recruit and nurture skilled professionals are scientific research, innovation, tourism, education, health, culture, management of urbanized areas, management, international and youth projects, information technology and modern agriculture.