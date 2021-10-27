Moldova posts new 1.5 mln cubic meters of gas purchase tender

CHISINAU, October 27. /TASS/. Moldova’s state enterprise Energocom has posted a new tender on purchase of 1.5 mln cubic meters of natural gas through Alekseyevka (Ukraine), Todiresht (Romania), Tohatin (Moldova), Kaushany (Moldova) interconnection points, the company’s press service reported on Wednesday.

"The national commission on emergency situations has authorized Energocom to buy gas on the Moldovan border. <…> Suppliers are invited to participate in the tender," according to a statement released on the company’s website. Previously the Polish oil and gas company PGNiG and the Dutch Vitol won similar auctions on supply of 1 mln cubic meters of gas.

The cost of contracts is not disclosed, Prime Minister of the republic Natalia Gavrilitsa said earlier this week, signaling though that the price per 1,000 cubic meters is around $1,000 euro. Those volumes will be used for balancing the pressure decline in the gas transport system of the republic, the government explained.

Talks between Gazprom and Moldova

The talks on a long-term contract with Gazprom are underway now. The Russian gas holding asks Moldova to repay the $709 mln debt. Gazprom offers options of postponed debt repayment. It is also ready to provide a 25-percent discount on gas, though Chisinau is not ready to use it so far.