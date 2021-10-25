Gazprom supplies gas to Europe in accordance with consumers’ requests under contracts

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas to Europe in accordance with consumers’ requests under existing contracts, a source in the holding’s information department told TASS when asked about the reasons for a decline in pumping via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline.

"Gazprom supplies gas in accordance with consumers’ requests under existing contract obligations," the company said.

Gas pumping via Yamal-Europe was down at 333,000 cubic meters per hour by Monday morning from around 0.5 mln cubic meters per hour on Friday. That means daily gas supplies via this gas pipeline may total around 8 mln cubic meters.

Meanwhile, Gazprom booked gas pumping via Yamal-Europe in the amount of around 31 mln cubic meters per day in October and November.

The Yamal-Europe transnational gas pipeline stretches over the territory of Russia, Belarus, Poland, and Germany. The design capacity of the pipeline is 32.9 bln cubic meters of gas per year.