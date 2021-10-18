Russia to raise economic cooperation with Guinea-Bissau to new level — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 85. /TASS/. Russia expects trade and economic ties with Guinea-Bissau will continue developing; they must correspond to the high level of the political dialog between the countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday in his opening remarks at the meeting with his counterpart from Guinea-Bissau Suzi Carla Barbosa.

The parties are going to sign a memorandum on political consultations between foreign ministers, Lavrov noted.

"Probably, the next natural step will be to build up our trade-economic, investment cooperation in order to bring it to the level of our sound, confident political dialog," the Russian Minister added.

