Bailiffs to collect about $124,000 from Twitter for failure to delete banned content

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Federal Bailiffs Service of Russia began the procedure of enforced collection of over 8.9 million rubles (about $124,000 at the current exchange rate) from Twitter for its failure to delete prohibited content, the governmental agency said in its database.

The procedure will be carried out in accordance with Moscow’s Tagansky Court ruling, passed earlier this year.

Besides, it became known on October 7 that Facebook did not take advantage of the postponement granted by the court and did not pay the 26 mln ruble ($362,100) fine for its refusal to delete prohibited content. Orders on performance of legally effective court rulings were sent to the Federal Court Bailiffs Service, the Tagansky Court said.

Since February, Russian media watchdog has been drawing up administrative protocols in relation to social networks and instant messengers, which had not removed calls to participate in unauthorized rallies, in particular call to minors.