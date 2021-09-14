IEA estimates oil shortages from Hurricane Ida at 30 mln barrels

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The loss of oil supplies due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which hit the US oil-producing regions in the Gulf of Mexico at the end of August, is estimated at 30 mln barrels, according to the September report of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

"Hurricane Ida is still causing problems for US and global markets. Offshore installations and refineries have been slow to restart due to the severity of the storm, forcing massive stock draws of both crude and products in key markets. The biggest impact on supply will be seen in September, with total supply losses estimated at around 30 mb," the report said.

The United States has suspended more than 90% of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Ida. According to the monthly report of the EIA (Energy Information Administration) of the US Department of Energy, the department expects a gradual recovery of oil production in the Gulf during September.

The hurricane led to a decline in global production for the first time in five months, as well as a decline in reserves. Production fell by 1.7 mln bpd.