Russian government has no plans to support Rusal due to events in Guinea — Peskov

MOSCOW, September 7. / TASS /. Events in Guinea may negatively affect the aluminum market, but the Russian government is not looking for options to support Rusal, Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"No support options are under consideration," Peskov said. "The events in Guinea is really a serious factor that could negatively affect the overall aluminum market," Peskov said. At the same time, he noted that the coup d'etat in Guinea is "a new event," so for now options for supporting Rusal are under consideration.

On September 5, an elite special operations unit, led Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, entered the governmental district of Conakry and deployed at the presidential palace. Doumbouya later made a televised address, announcing the apprehension of President Alpha Conde, the dissolution of the government and the suspension of the Constitution. Global key players, including Russia, condemned the unconstitutional actions of the military, calling for the release of Conde and a negotiated settlement.

Rusal said earlier it was ready to evacuate its Russian personnel from Guinea in the event of further escalation of political instability in the country. Rusal has had operations in the Republic of Guinea since 2001, being one of the largest foreign investors in the country. In Guinea Rusal owns Compagnie des Bauxites de Kindia (CBK) and the Friguia bauxite and alumina complex. Moreover, the company is implementing the project on the development of the world’s largest bauxite deposit Dian Dian in the Boke region.