More than 380 agreements signed at Eastern Economic Forum - envoy's office

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Participants of the Sixth Eastern Economic Forum signed more than 380 agreements, the press service of the presidential envoy office in the Far Eastern Federal District reported.

"More than 380 agreements were signed at the forum. <...> International and foreign companies, organizations, ministries and departments have signed 24 documents - 9 with China, 6 with Japan, 3 with Kazakhstan, by one agreement with Austria, Vietnam, Canada, Serbia , South Korea, Ethiopia," according to the statement.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev said that agreements totaling 3.6 trillion rubles ($49 bln) were signed at the EEF (including agreements, the amount of which is not a commercial secret).

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum was held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid (combined online and in-person) format, the main topic of the business program was "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World." Other programs that were part of the forum included Youth EEF, EEF Junior and Far East Street. The forum was organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS was the general media partner and the official photo hosting agency of the event.