Russia, EU to start import substitution consultations on September 13 — source

BRUSSELS, August 26. /TASS/. Russia and the European Union are to start consultations within the framework of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Brussels’ claims against the Russian import substitution policy on September 13, a source in the European Commission told TASS on Thursday.

"The European Commission initiated a probe within the WTO in July regarding Russian government procurement rules infringing upon the rights of European producers. The start of the first phase of such proceedings - bilateral consultations - is set for September 13," the source said.

The EU believes that the Russian import substitution policy, which was a response measures to unilateral sanctions slapped on Russia by the EU and the US, runs counter to the WTO policy by giving preferences to domestic produce.

Consultations within the WTO framework are the first phase in settling any trade dispute and two months are provided to do so. If no mutually acceptable decision is found, a WTO panel of arbitrators will be called to make the decision in line with the Organization’s rules.