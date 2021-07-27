Gazprom did not book extra gas transit capacity for August — Ukrainian operator

KIEV, July 27. /TASS/. Gazprom did not book extra capacities of natural gas transit via the Ukrainian gas transport system (GTS) for August posted on the auction, Operator of GTS of Ukraine told TASS on Tuesday.

"Gazprom did not book extra capacity for August," a company’s spokesperson said.

The Ukrainian company offered extra interruptible transit capacity for August amounting up to 63.7 mln cubic meters per day.

According to Ukrainian mass media, Gazprom did not book extra gas transit capacity in May - July.

In December 2019, Moscow and Kiev negotiated extension of Russian gas transit via Ukraine for the period from 2020 to 2024 with an option of agreement extension for ten years more.