Russian Ministry of Industry does not expect car shortage

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade does not expect a car shortage in Russia so far because of global problems with automobile components, Minister Denis Manturov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We do not expect any dramatic consequences of these interruptions. We believe we will find a solution. Nevertheless, this is an extra signal that there is a need to develop an internal component base, to be more independent," the Minister said.

"There should be no car shortage," Manturov added.

All the global automakers experience problems in recent months with the shortage of semiconductors and other auto parts on the market.