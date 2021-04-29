European Parliament suggests halting gas purchases from Russia in case of war with Ukraine

BRUSSELS, April 29. /TASS/. The European Parliament suggests halting oil and gas purchases from Russia and disconnecting it from SWIFT in case of "invasion in Ukraine." Such statements are contained in the final draft resolution on Russia posted by the European Parliament on Thursday.

The European Parliament "underscores if such a military build-up were in the future to be transformed into an invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, the EU must make clear that the price for such a violation of international law and norms would be severe; insists, therefore, that in such circumstances imports of oil and gas from Russia to the EU be immediately stopped, while Russia should be excluded from the SWIFT payment system, and all assets in the EU of oligarchs close to the Russian authorities and their families in the EU need to be frozen and their visas cancelled;" the document says.

Final approval of the resolution will take place on Thursday night.