Pobeda low-cost airline will bring its passengers from Turkey to Russia until April 27

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Pobeda low-cost airline, a member of the Russian Aeroflot group, has drawn up a schedule of export flights from Turkey, it is planned that all clients of the airline will be brought home until April 27, the company said in a statement.

"Pobeda low-cost airline, a member of the Aeroflot group, has made a schedule of export flights for its clients located in Turkey. At the moment there are more than 7,000 Pobeda clients in this country. Export flights from Istanbul, Antalya and Alanya (Gazipasa) to Moscow will be performed in the period from April 15 to 27. From Istanbul to Yekaterinburg, Kazan and Ufa - from 15 to 18 April," the airline says.