Pobeda low-cost airline will bring its passengers from Turkey to Russia until April 27

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Pobeda low-cost airline, a member of the Russian Aeroflot group, has drawn up a schedule of export flights from Turkey, it is planned that all clients of the airline will be brought home until April 27, the company said in a statement.
"Pobeda low-cost airline, a member of the Aeroflot group, has made a schedule of export flights for its clients located in Turkey. At the moment there are more than 7,000 Pobeda clients in this country. Export flights from Istanbul, Antalya and Alanya (Gazipasa) to Moscow will be performed in the period from April 15 to 27. From Istanbul to Yekaterinburg, Kazan and Ufa - from 15 to 18 April," the airline says.
On April 12, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who heads the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, said that Russia decided to limit passenger air traffic with Turkey from April 15 to June 1 due to a new outbreak of coronavirus in that country: the number of flights will be reduced to two per week on a reciprocal basis.
Flights to Tanzania will also be suspended. At the moment, eight Russian airlines operate regular flights to Turkey: Aeroflot, Pobeda, Russia, S7, Nordwind, as well as UTair (the only carrier flying not from Moscow and St. Petersburg, but from Grozny), Azur Air and Ural Airlines.
Russia suspended regular flights to Turkey in the spring of 2020 amid the pandemic and resumed them from August 1, 2020.