Tourists who booked travel to Turkey can get refund, consumer rights watchdog says

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Tourists who had booked travel to Turkey and Tanzania have a right to terminate their contract with a tourist agency due to a threat to their health and request a refund, the website of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported.

From April 15 through June 1, Russia limits regular air service with Turkey due to a new outbreak of the coronavirus there - the number of flights will be limited to two a week on a mutual basis. Flights to Tanzania will also be suspended.

"In case of circumstances indicating that in the country (location) of a temporary stay of tourists (sightseers) a threat to their life and health emerged, a tourist (sightseer) has a right to demand termination of a contract on providing a tourism product or change it." If such an agreement was terminated before the tour started, "a tourist and/or another client is refunded an amount of money equal to the total price of a tourism product, and after the beginning of travel - its part in the amount proportionate to the price of services not rendered to the tourist," the statement said.

Tourists who had already booked their travel should realize that information of a dangerous situation in their destination country and measures undertaken by Russia to prevent such risks indicate "an evident worsening of travel conditions." This allows to demand changes to the contract or its termination.

The consumer rights watchdog also reiterated that a tourist agency is obligated to provide a tourist with reliable information, including on potential dangers during travel, on medical, sanitary-epidemiological and other rules, on requesting emergency help. The agency added that its regional offices provide consultations to tourists in case their rights were violated. Additionally, one can contact the call center.