Johnson & Johnson stocks down 2.41% after vaccine suspension in US

NEW YORK, April 13. /TASS/. Johnson & Johnson stocks lost 2.41% after the US authorities recommended halting the use of the coronavirus vaccine produced by the company, according to data of the New York Stock Exchange.

Johnson & Johnson stocks fell by $3.89 to $157.73 or by 2.41% after the trading session had started on the exchange.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended earlier on Tuesday that the use of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson be suspended because of possible side effects after vaccinations.