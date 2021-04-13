Johnson & Johnson delays rollout of its vaccine in Europe

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Johnson & Johnson has postponed the use of its vaccine in European countries following reports about possible connection of the drug with the formation of blood clots, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The company notes that the decision was made after the recommendation of American regulators to suspend the use of the drug in the United States due to the possible side effects that the vaccine can cause. In particular six cases of formation of blood clots post-vaccination were registered in the country.

"We have been reviewing these cases with European health authorities. We have made the decision to proactively delay the rollout of our vaccine in Europe," the company said.