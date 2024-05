NEW YORK, May 1. /TASS/. A US Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed near Holloman Air Base in New Mexico on Tuesday, Fox News television reported.

The pilot, who ejected, was the only occupant onboard the aircraft. He is now receiving medical treatment.

Officials urged people to avoid the area to prevent any exposure to hazardous chemicals that were on the aircraft.

It wasn’t reported what caused the crash. This is the third time a US F-16 crashed in the past six months.