MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The West should not partition itself off from Russia with a great wall of sanctions, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev told Izvestia, advising citizens of the West to continue working on joint research projects with his country.

In an interview with Izvestia, published on Wednesday, Patrushev warned of the "unprecedented catastrophe" that would occur if the Yellowstone Caldera, a dormant volcano in the US state of Wyoming, were to activate. Therefore, he said, "Western countries, which are obsessed with imposing more and more sanctions, should not partition themselves off from Russia with [such sanctions], but should rather continue cooperative research work, including in the field of geology."

He recommended that Washington, which he said had the power to determine the fate of other countries and peoples, should bear in mind that the ancient Romans living in Pompeii also enjoyed an affluent lifestyle, "while not being immune to various perversions and depravity."

Patrushev cited recent research showing that a simulated eruption of the Yellowstone Caldera, which has shown increasing signs of active volcanic status over the years, and what consequences such a natural disaster could potentially leave in its wake. Thus, "it is believed that all life forms extant in North America would inevitably die off," he said, referring to a scenario whereunder an eruption at the heretofore dormant Yellowstone would trigger a chain reaction featuring the eruption of other volcanos, earthquakes, tsunamis and acid rainfall, affecting the bulk of the planet’s population. "However, while this [scenario] may concern the population of America, its politicians seem unperturbed," Patrushev opined.

The senior Russian security official also highlighted claims by "some in America that Eastern Europe and Siberia would be the safest places to take refuge in the event of a potential eruption." "This is perhaps why the Anglo-Saxon elites are seeking to take possession of the Heartland itself," he concluded.