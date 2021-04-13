US officials recommend halting use of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Department of Health and Human Services have recommended to suspend the use of a vaccine against coronavirus by Johnson & Johnson, according to the FDA’s Twitter post.

"We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," the statement said.

According to the regulator, specialists are reviewing data on possible connection between the use of the vaccine and formation of blood clots.