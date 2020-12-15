MC-21-310 airplane with Russian engines makes first flight

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The MC-21-310 passenger jet fitted with Russian engines PD-14 has completed the first flight, the press service of Rostec corporation said on Tuesday.

"The maiden flight of the MC-21-300 airplane fitted with new Russian engines PD-14 was made on December 15, 2020 at the aerodrome of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant," Rostec said.

Engine operating modes, aircraft stability and sensitivity and functioning of all airplane systems were tested during the flight.

The MC-21 is the medium-range passenger jet. The base aircraft version with US engines PW1400 is known as MC-21-300. Aircraft customers are anticipated to select the engine for flight operation. Versions with the seating capacity from 132 to 165 seats and up to 250 seats are also expected to be produced in the future.