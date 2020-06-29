Supplies of MC-21 jet to customers may start in late 2021

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Deliveries of the MC-21 passenger jet to airlines may start at the turn of 2021, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said an interview with the Vedomosti newspaper.
"Foreign pilots and EASA specialists did not have access to Russia during the pandemic peak. We considered unfeasible to make certification flights with specialists of Rosaviatsiya [Russian air regulator - TASS] for the Russian certificate only. Therefore, we now expect to obtain the Russian type approval certificate approximately in mid-2021. The European one will be one year later. In such case, we will be able to ship the first commercial airplane to an operator in late 2021," Manturov said.