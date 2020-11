Bitcoin rises in price second time within one week to its highest since January 2018

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Bitcoin rose by 3.68% peaking at $16,043, according to CoinDesk data as of 12:51 Moscow time.

The last time the price of bitcoin rose above $16,000 in January 2018.

As of 13:00 Moscow time, the bitcoin rate was at the level of $16,097.

Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency system of the same name based on blockchain technology, which can be mined by any user.