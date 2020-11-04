Bitcoin rises in price second time within one week to its highest since January 2018

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Bitcoin increased by 2% and climbed above $14,000 for the second time in less than a week, according to CoinDesk data.

It was noted that the cryptocurrency also exceeded the $14,000 mark on October 31, 2020.

From 04:00 to 08:00 Moscow time, bitcoin was within the range of $13,700 - 13,900. By 08:13 Moscow time, the cryptocurrency was at $13,932.

Bitcoin rises in price amid expectations of the outcome of the US presidential election. Bitcoin last traded above $14,000 in mid-January 2018.