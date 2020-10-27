TASS, Association of Economic Cooperation with Africa agree to interact

The document was signed by Editor-in-Chief of the news agency Mikhail Petrov and AECAS Executive Director Anna Belyaeva. TASS will provide information support for the forthcoming Russia-Africa Forum in 2022 and will facilitate the development of interstate ties in different areas to their fullest potential. The agreement was signed within the framework of a meeting of the Coordination Council under the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Secretariat, where preparation for the next Russia-Africa summit in 2022 was discussed.

The goal of the agreement is "coverage of events and activities related to preparation and holding of the forthcoming Russia-Africa Forum in the information space of Russia and overseas" and "promoting data on efficient communication between Russian and African expert communities and business and political circles and joint briefings and statements through mass media and other information platforms," the document says. This will promote the potential of Russian-African intergovernmental relations in different spheres to the full.

"We naturally consider that our primary task within the framework of preparing for the Russia-Africa Forum in 2022 is information support of all processes taking place in this aspect and preparation of a media forum where Russian and African reporters, experts and political figures will gather," Petrov said. "To make this work more clear, specific and substantial, we plan to create a special project using TASS resources, which will collect all primary pieces of news and materials on this topic," he added.

"Efforts should be consolidated to ensure liaising between businesses, political and diplomatic support, media promotion, as well as interaction in the sphere of education and healthcare as well as social and cultural projects in key African states," Belyaeva noted in her turn. "The Association will rely on interaction with relevant governmental and commercial institutions to implement this task," the executive director added.