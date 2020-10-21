Putin does not rule out "new pressing problems" in global economy

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 21. /TASS/. The global economy may still face new pressing problems, Russian President Vladimir Putin believes.

"The processes of global economic recovery are extremely unstable. Moreover, it may face new pressing problems," he said at a meeting with the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs’ executive-board members on Wednesday.

Such a meeting has already become a tradition, thanks to which all issues the business community is worried about may be discussed, and tasks requiring joint efforts by the state and businesses may be analyzed, Putin said.

The companies presented by the Union are systemic, President said. "They are connected with complex cooperative and trade chains both in Russia and globally," he said, adding that entrepreneurs practically feel the challenges that the national economy and global markets are facing.