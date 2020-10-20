Euro exchange rate surpasses 92 rubles on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate gained 0.72% on Moscow Exchange on Tuesday to 92.0525 rubles, according to the trading data as of 12:58 am Moscow time.

As of 1:10 pm, the euro was up by 0.58% trading at 91.925 rubles, whereas the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.27% at 77.8775 rubles.

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for December 2020 delivery is down by 0.07% at $42.59 per barrel on London's ICE, while the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil is up by 0.07% at $41.09 per barrel.