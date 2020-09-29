Vladimir Lisin tops list of richest Russians

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Lisin, Chairman of the Board of Directors and the main shareholder of NLMK Group, took first place in the Russian Forbes list, according to Forbes Real Time. His fortune is estimated at $22.7 bln.

Vladimir Potanin, President and beneficiary of mining and metallurgical company Norilsk Nickel, with $22.3 bln was in the second place. Previously, Potanin headed the Forbes rating. The top three was closed by the family of Suleiman Kerimov, which owns the gold mining company Polyus, with a fortune of $21 bln.

NLMK Group is the largest steel producer in Russia. NLMK's production assets are located in Russia, Europe, and the United States. The company's liquid steel production capacity exceeds 17 mln tonnes per year.

The main shareholder of NLMK, Vladimir Lisin, controls 81.4% of the company's shares, 18.6% of the company’s shares are in free float.