Elena Baturina again tops Forbes list of Russia’s richest women

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. President of Inteco Management Elena Baturina again became the richest woman in Russia as of the end of the first half of 2020, according to Forbes. Her capital is estimated at $1.3 bln.

Chief executive of e-commerce company Wildberries Tatyana Bakalchuk with the fortune of $1.1 bln is the second in the rating. Ekaterina Fedun, the daughter of Leonid Fedun, the second major shareholder of Russian oil producer Lukoil, is third with $700 mln.

Tatyana Kovalchuk, who controls 32.3% in Sogaz insurer together with her spouse Yuri Kovalchuk, ranks fourth ($600 mln). Elena Rybolovleva, the ex-spouse of billionaire and Monaco football club owner Dmitry Rybolovlev, is fifth with her capital also estimated at $600 bln.