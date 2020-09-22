Unmanned vessels to be tested in eleven regions, Russian ministry says

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Unmanned vessels are planned for trials in eleven Russian regions, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade told TASS on Tuesday.

"A draft decree stipulates approval of regulations for the experiment on pilot operation of autonomous vessels carrying the state flag of the Russian Federation, with the following constituencies identified… the Astrakhan Region, the Kaliningrad Region, the Krasnodar Region, the Leningrad Region, the Magadan Region, the Murmansk Region, the Primorsky Region, the Rostov Region, St. Petersburg, the Sakhalin Region, and the Khabarovsk Region, in whose seaports autonomous vessels are registered," the Ministry said.

The experiment will start on October 1 and will continue until December 31, 2025, the Ministry’s press service said. An experiment is planned in October 2020 with participating tanker, cargo ship, and dredge ship and sludge barge working together.