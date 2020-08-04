Haikou's airport doubles the number of domestic flights to 90%

HAIKOU, August 4. /TASS/. Domestic flights carried out daily through Hainan's Meilan International Airport have almost completely reached their level before the pandemic last year, reported the Hainan Daily citing the airport's administration.

According to official data, in recent days, the total number of domestic flights operated through this airport has been at the level of about 370 daily. This figure amounts to 91% of what it used to be before the pandemic and a significant decrease in domestic air traffic. As for passenger traffic, the airport currently serves about 50,000 people daily: 85% of the average for 2019. On July 26, the newspaper writes, for the first time since the beginning of the novel coronavirus epidemic, the passenger traffic amounted to 54,000 people.

The rapid recovery of passenger flights to their previous level, the newspaper writes, is expained by a number of factors, including an increase in the quota for one person for purchases in the island's duty-free shops, as well as the lifting of the ban on group tourist trips. By now, flights from Haikou to Shanghai, Hefei, Shenyang, Harbin, Chongqing, Hangzhou and Xiamen have already been resumed. In August, according to the newspaper, Guangzhou, Shijiazhuang, Qingdao and Nanjing will also join the list.

In the near future, according to the airport's administration, the daily number of flights will be increased to 400, and the passenger traffic will reach 60,000 people.