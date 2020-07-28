Alrosa to hold digital online auction of special-size rough diamonds on Aug 4-20

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Alrosa will hold a digital auction to sell special-size rough diamonds (above 10.8 carats) on August 4-20, 2020, within which it will offer about 2,300 carats of rough diamonds to its clients, Russia’s diamond producer said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Online auctions allow its clients to access full digital copies of rough diamonds in their online accounts for a detailed analysis and evaluation. The digital twin technology allows making well-informed purchase decisions remotely based on the comprehensive data on the offered product line, without physically viewing the diamonds. At the same time, our clients still have an option to visit company’s offices to study rough diamonds in person, always subject to strict compliance with all the required COVID-preventive measures," the statement said.

Earlier reports said that Alrosa raised $6.8 mln at auctions of special-size rough diamonds in Belgium and Israel in July.

Alrosa is one of the world’s top three biggest diamond producers with operations in Russia’s Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and Arkhangelsk Region, as well as in Angola. It accounts for 25% of global diamond production, while Angola’s enterprise Catoca, in which Alrosa holds 41%, accounts for another 6% of the world’s diamond production. The shareholders are the Russian Federation - 33.02%, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) - 25%, districts of Yakutia - 8%, while almost 34% of shares are in free float.