Global economy may drop more than 5% in case of second pandemic wave

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The global economy may decline by more than 5% if the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic occurred, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with reporters of the Komsomolskaya Pravda publishing house.

The IMF revised its outlook downward for global GDP earlier, which is expected to sink by 4.9% this year and grow by 5.4% next year.