Putin suggests reducing income tax rate to 3% in IT sector

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested reducing the insurance contributions rate from 14% to 7.6% and the income tax rate from 20% to 3% for IT companies.

"I suggest implementing the so-called ‘fiscal maneuver’ in the IT industry as the first step and significantly reduce the burden on the payroll in the first instance. I would like to note that this is the main item of expenditures for high-technology companies," the President said.