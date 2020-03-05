OPEC expects Russia’s decision on additional crude production cut on Friday

VIENNA, March 5. /TASS/. OPEC ministers expect to hear Russia's position on crude production cuts on Friday to be able to take a final decision. On Thursday, the cartel agreed an additional reduction of crude oil output by 1.5 mln barrels per day in the second quarter of 2020 by OPEC+ countries to neutralize the decline in demand due to the coronavirus spread, Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo told TASS.

"Agreed [to reduce] by 1 mln [barrels per day] plus 0.5 mln," he said.

The minister added that OPEC expects Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak to provide his suggestions "tomorrow."