VIENNA, March 5. /TASS/. OPEC ministers approved a proposal to reduce oil production as part of OPEC+ deal by another 1.5 mln barrels per day due to the influence of coronavirus, Reuters reported referring to a source in the conference room.
OPEC ministers approve additional reduction of oil production — source
US airstrike on Taliban in Afghanistan blatantly violates peace treaty — envoy
According to Reuters report citing US Armed Forces source, the US conducted airstrike on the Taliban fighters in Afghanistan province of Helmand on Wednesday
Putin submits amendment on recognizing marriage as union of man and woman to parliament
The president noted that the idea to uphold traditional family values, including family composition, was correct, but pointed to the need to choose the right wording
MiG rolls out intellectual g-force protection system for fighter jets
The new intellectual system, which works in conjunction with the helmet display system, would allow the pilot to not get distracted by the dashboard and concentrate on the mission
Russia making every effort to fight coronavirus, situation under control - Putin
According to the Russian leader, the negative consequences of coronavirus affect the entire system of global economic ties
Turkish soldier killed in Syria’s Idlib — Turkish defense minister
On February 27, Turkey launched another operation in Syria, the Spring Shield, targeting Syrian government army facilities and manpower
IOC’s acknowledgement of Rodchenkov’s forged signatures may impact other cases — lawyer
The IOC has confirmed the Russian side’s conclusion about Rodchenkov’s fake documents in the case of doping violations by athletes Olga Zaitseva, Yana Romanova and Olga Vilukhina
Aeroflot expects supplies of A350, SSJ 100 in this year
Ten SSJ-100 airplanes were to be delivered last year but were postponed
Shipbuilders start dockside trials of diesel-electric submarine for Russia’s Pacific Fleet
After the dockside trials are over, the submarine will enter shipbuilders’ sea and state trials, according to the Admiralty Shipyard
MSU shows best results in history in QS World University Rankings by Subject
Moscow State University ranked 21st in the world in Natural Sciences and 47th in Arts & Humanities
Press review: Super Tuesday minus two looms and Russian peacekeepers root out terrorists
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 3
Putin urges protestors to obey rules as rallies can descend into chaos and riots
Putin stressed that the law allowed critics to express their point of view by means of public demonstrations, for which permission had to be obtained first
Putin says Trump complained to him US military spending was ‘huge’
The US leader said this with regret, Putin remarked
Russia accepts no Taliban’s monopoly of power in Afghanistan — envoy
According to a peace treaty signed between the US and the Taliban movement, the intra-Afghan talks on permanent and comprehensive ceasefire must begin on March 10
Russia laying groundwork so nobody dares fight against it, says Putin
Putin noted that as far as defense spending goes, Russia ranked seventh in the world
Taliban announce resumption of military action in Afghanistan
The Afghan authorities and the Taliban had earlier agreed to a "reduced violence period" in the country, which by now ended
EU permanent representatives agree to extend individual sanctions against Russia
The EU Council is expected to endorse the decision without a discussion on March 12 and it will then be published in the official journal of the European Union
Ukrainian top diplomat’s statements on Donbass run counter to Minsk accords — Lavrov
Russia thinks it pointless to hold "empty" summits in the Normandy Four format, involving Russia, Germany, Ukraine and France, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday
Chinese researchers discover two different subtypes of the COVID-19 coronavirus
The L-type is more virulent, according to the research
First all-female Raptor patrol boat crew arrives in St. Petersburg for training
The crew will familiarize itself with the boat systems, including the engine, the radioelectronic armament and means of communication and navigation and will hone its boat control skills, the Navy commander informed
Ukraine’s PM tenders resignation
President Vladimir Zelensky, according to lawmaker Alexander Kachura, nominated Denis Shmygal as the next prime minister
Russia, Turkey capable of minimizing risk of confrontation in Idlib — Kremlin
The situation in Idlib escalated on February 27
Third patient hospitalized in St. Petersburg over coronavirus scare
Earlier reports disclosed that two people - Russian and Chinese nationals who came from China - were taken to hospital due to coronavirus suspicions
Russia’s top brass to unveil new heavy flamethrower at Moscow’s Victory Day parade
Overall, the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 will involve 225 weapon systems, of which over 20 latest models will be demonstrated for the first time
Russia regrets EU supported government coup in Ukraine — top diplomat
At a joint news conference following talks with his Finnish counterpart, the Russian foreign minister advised the European Union members to familiarize themselves with the newly available facts about the onset of the 2014 government coup in Ukraine
Trump backs Russia’s idea to hold summit of UNSC five permanent members
US President Trump earlier said at a press conference that a summit of the UN Security Council five permanent members could be held in New York to discuss primarily arms control issues
Ankara’s actions in Idlib aim to halt Syrian advance in the east, says Assad
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has deployed troops to Syria following US orders, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said
Shipbuilders may deliver advanced nuclear-powered sub to Russian Navy by May 9
The press office of the developer declined to comment on this information
Russian military police deployed to Syria’s Saraqib
Syria’s Al-Watan newspaper said earlier that the Syrian government army had regained control over Saraqib, a strategically important city located in the east of the Idlib governorate
Religious and other NGOs operating in Russia must respect Russian law — top diplomat
In August 2017, the Russian Ministry of Justice listed ‘Jehovah’s Witnesses’ and the 395 local religious organizations within its structure as a banned organization over its unlawful activities
Press review: Erdogan using refugees to blackmail EU and Netanyahu’s party wins election
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, March 4
New coronavirus case registered in Italian national in Russia
The infected person sought medical assistance with common cold symptoms
Putin, Erdogan meet in Moscow on Thursday to discuss Idlib crisis
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier stressed that Moscow was committed to the Sochi agreements, favored Syria’s territorial integrity, supported Syria’s determination to continue the fight against terrorist groups
Press review: Moscow moves closer to Turkey’s foes and Serbia teeters between Russia, West
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 2
Turkish observation posts in Idlib merge with fortified terrorist positions — ministry
Russian air base in Hmeymim has been subjected to daily shellings by militants because Turkey had not fulfilled its commitments on establishing a demilitarized area in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Defense Ministry reported
Six coronavirus cases confirmed in Belarus
The Belarusian Health Ministry reported the first coronavirus case on February 28
Erdogan expects ceasefire to be declared in Idlib following Moscow talks
Earlier, the Kremlin spokesman said he was hopeful that talks between Putin and Erdogan would make it possible to figure out the causes of the Idlib crisis and measures to end it
Turkish armed forces take down Syrian fighter jet, ministry said
An L-39 plane belonging to the Syrian armed forces was targeted, according to Turkey's top brass
Russia completing work on new reconnaissance satellite
The timeframe of its launch largely depends on the developers of space rocketry, the minister said
NATO has no intention to develop de-escalation and trust measures with Russia — Lavrov
The top diplomat expressed his regret over the Alliance's "practical actions," including the Defender-Europe 20 military exercise launched by the US
Syrian air defense units repel two missile attacks, media reports say
According to SANA, Israeli planes fired missiles from the air space of Lebanon and from the Golan Heights
