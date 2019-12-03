Ukraine, Russia sign 10-year oil transit agreement — Ukrtransnafta

KIEV, December 3. /TASS/. Ukrtransnafta and Transneft have entered into a 10-year agreement to provide oil transit services across Ukraine, Ukrtransnafta said on Facebook.

"On December 3, 2019, Ukrtransnafta and Transneft entered into an additional agreement to the contract on providing oil transportation services through the territory of Ukraine, which prolongs it for 10 years — from January 1, 2020, to January 1, 2030," the company said.

Director General of Ukrtransnafta Nikolai Gavrilenko and Transneft Vice President Sergei Andronov signed the document. At the meeting, the parties also discussed the prospects for further cooperation, Ukrtransnafta added.

It was noted that the basic principles of cooperation between companies remain unchanged, including payment procedure for services and the mechanism of interaction at the level of technical services of the two oil transportation operators.