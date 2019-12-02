Russia, China have launched Power of Siberia pipeline.
Russia, China launch Power of Siberia pipeline
Over 150 Yars ICBM launchers operational in Russia’s Strategic Missile Force
The total number of launching systems does not increase though because Yars ICBMs are replacing Topol missile systems, according to the commander
Syria blames US for meddling in constitutional committee’s work
Damascus states that Washington attempts to impose its own agenda
Naftogaz can consider waiving $12.2 bln claims against Gazprom
Ukraine is ready to do so on condition of compensation
Police name London Bridge attack suspect - Reuters
Police named the man as Usman Khan, a 28-year-old from Staffordshire
Russian missile cruiser completes drills with South Africa and China in Atlantic
Over the period of two months, the Northern Fleet’s naval group held a series of drills in the Mediterranean and visited Algeria, Egypt, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus
China imposes sanctions on US
China urges US to stop interfering in its internal affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said
Russia’s Avangard hypersonic missile system to go on combat alert in December — top brass
The new weapon was unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on March 1, 2018
Russian missile cruiser holds live-fire drills with South Africa and China in Atlantic
The combat ships practiced joint tactical maneuvering and delivered artillery fire against naval targets
96-year-old siege of Leningrad survivor awarded Russian passport to return home
Maria Smulskaya currently lives in France because she was forced to leave the Soviet Union 40 years ago
Russian official says it is impossible to intercept Yars missile with existing systems
Commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces Sergey Karakaev said that the Yars missile "embodies the latest achievements in science and technology"
Apple may revise its policy of handling "disputed borders" in its apps - Reuters
Earlier this week, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Commission Vasily Piskarev said that the company had satisfied the demands of Russian MPs to show Crimea as part of Russia on all its apps
Russia isn’t imminent threat but NATO must react to its rising potential — Stoltenberg
The NATO secretary general reiterated the alliance’s accusations that Moscow is allegedly infringing on the "cornerstone" arms control agreement in Europe
Turk Stream launch scheduled for January 8 in Istanbul - Erdogan
Gazprom began construction of the offshore section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline in May 2017
Russia demonstrates Avangard hypersonic missile system to US
It was done for the purpose of keeping the New START Treaty viable and effective, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Russian military police see Kurds’ support in Syria, says Putin
The president recalled that Russia is home to many Kurds and has always had very kind and friendly relations with this people
Georgia’s ex-president Saakashvili says it was mistake to leave Georgia
After the host noted that should he stayed in Georgia he would have been jailed, Saakashvili noted, "To leave your country is the worst choice"
Russia’s US envoy slams calls to ‘deter’ Russia as dangerous
The ambassador added that Russia-related topics in the US media are often very biased and one-sided
Pilot of helicopter crashed near Abrau-Durso killed - Novorossiysk authorities
The helicopter crashed in the area of the village of Abrau-Durso
Russia’s Progress MS-12 space freighter splashes down in Pacific
Russia is set to launch its next Progress MS-13 resupply ship on December 6 from the Baikonur spaceport
Putin: 75th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany to be celebrated in best way possible
The president recalled that Russia has started preparations for the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory
Gazprom, Wintershall Dea discuss Nord Stream 2, interaction
The parties also discussed the ongoing interaction between the companies on developing deposits located in Russia
Ukrainian opposition politician slams proposals to reject Minsk deal as separatism
Medvedchuk bashed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko for his idea of Kiev’s potential exit from the Minsk agreements
Aeroflot not to text passengers about boarding time starting from December 2
The passengers will be notified only in case their flights are delayed, rescheduled or cancelled
15 killed, 18 injured in bus crash in Russia’s Far East
The accident was caused by a tyre burst, a spokesperson for traffic police said
Putin, Xi Jinping to give start to Russian gas supplies to China on December 2
According to the Kremlin, early in 2020 the head of the Russian state will open the TurkStream gas pipeline together with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Frigate Admiral Kasatonov test-fires cruise missiles in White Sea
The missiles struck the targets, the Northern Fleet’s press-service said
Russia will not take part in Miss Universe 2019
The prospective participant Alina Sanko does not have enough time to get a US visa and prepare for the Miss Universe pageant, director of the Miss Russia contest Anastasia Belyak said
Latest missile corvette to enter service with Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by yearend
The Ingushetia will be the tenth new warship for the Black Sea Fleet in 2019
Gas price in Ukraine will be $500 per 1,000 cubic meters if transit is halted - Minister
At a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on November 27, a gas price for the population was fixed at 8 hryvnias per cubic meter.
Russia’s 1st upgraded Tu-160M strategic bomber enters trials
After the ground tests are over, the Tu-160M will enter the stage of flight tests, the source said
Oppression of ethnic minorities may spark regional secession in Ukraine, says politician
Ukrainian authorities should understand this and prevent violations of the rights and freedoms of ethnic groups that live in the country, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin stressed
Armenian PM hails post-Soviet security bloc as major factor for regional stability
Nikol Pashinyan also explained why he had taken picture of the signatures of the participants in the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council
Putin to begin sessions on Russian Navy development from December 2, says spokesman
The president holds sessions on the development of the military industrial sector of the country on a regular basis, as a rule twice a year
Format of Putin-Zelensky meeting will depend on leaders’ schedule - Kremlin aide
Yuri Ushakov noted, that "the two of them could even talk on the sidelines for 30 minutes or for an hour and a half"
Nord Stream 2 operator works on different deadlines for project launch, weather interferes
To date, the gas pipeline is more than 80% complete
Naval exercises of Iran, Russia, China to begin in late December
Delegations from the three nations drafted a preliminary plan of the drills in October
Press review: Russia says US must stay in Open Skies and handed keys to lead security bloc
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, November 29
US military equipment near Syrian oil fields leads to escalation — Russian ministry
The diplomat underlined that there are no Islamic State terrorists in the area that the US is allegedly going to repel to protect oil fields
