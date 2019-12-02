Power of Siberia launch brings Sino-Russian energy cooperation to new level, says Putin

SOCHI, December 2. /TASS/. The launch of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline brings energy cooperation between Moscow and Beijing to a new level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the launch ceremony via a TV link-up on Monday.
"This year marks 70 years since diplomatic ties were established (between Russia and China), and this year we start the supplies of Russian pipeline gas to China," he said. "That step brings the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership in the energy sector to a whole new level and puts us closer to fulfilling the task of bringing bilateral trade turnover to $200 bln in 2024 that was set together with Chinese President Xi Jinping," Putin added.