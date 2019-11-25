Moscow hopes relations with Finland will keep developing, says PM

MOSCOW, November 25./TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his Finnish counterpart Antti Rinne are meeting in Moscow on Monday to discuss bilateral relations, relations between Russia and the European Union and the situation in Ukraine among other issues.

"Finland is our good neighbor and a good partner, that is why we anticipate that relations with your country will progress," Medvedev told the Finnish prime minister at the start of the talks.

Rinne, for his part, suggested discussing bilateral relations, including Russian-Finnish cooperation in the ecological and forestry sectors, as well as exchanging opinions on relations between Russia and the European Union, security in the Baltic Sea region, the developments in Ukraine, the activity of the Council of Europe, as well as some other matters.

Antti Rinne emphasized that there were no specific reasons for concern regarding the bilateral agenda. He drew attention to the active contacts of the countries, including at the regional level. He also welcomed a growing flow of Russian travelers to Finland, who are Finland's most abundant tourists, adding that the number of Finnish visas issued to the Russian nationals has grown 25% this year.