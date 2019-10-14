Saudi crown prince invites Russian businesses to invest in Kingdom’s economy

RIYADH, October 14. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud met with the Russian business delegation within the framework of the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to the country, a Russian businessman told reporters in Riyadh on Monday.

"We have just met. The conversation revolved around ordinary matters, [such as] investment in Saudi Arabia, including joint ventures. Investment into Russia was also discussed," said Vladimir Yevtushenkov, the largest beneficiary of a major Russian diversified holding AFK Sistema.

According to Yevtushenkov, AFK Sistema companies would look into the possibility of exporting agricultural products and potable water to Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Saudi Arabia for a state visit. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that Putin would discuss with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud coordination of actions to stabilize oil process, Syria and Persian Gulf situation, as well as Israeli-Palestine settlement. Moreover, Ushakov noted that boosting the wide-ranged cooperation in many spheres would be discussed, particularly in energy sphere, agriculture, industry as well as military cooperation and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.