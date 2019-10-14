Putin, Saudi King discussed military cooperation, talks will continue

RIYADH, October 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have discussed military and technical cooperation at their talks on October 14, this dialogue will be continued, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Military and technical cooperation was discussed," he said. When asked about possible S-400 missile system supplies to Saudi Arabia, he underlined that "there is nothing to say yet, there are plans." "We are hoping that this military cooperation dialogue will be continued," Peskov added.