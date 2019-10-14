Putin, Saudi King discussed military cooperation, talks will continue

RIYADH, October 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have discussed military and technical cooperation at their talks on October 14, this dialogue will be continued, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"Military and technical cooperation was discussed," he said. When asked about possible S-400 missile system supplies to Saudi Arabia, he underlined that "there is nothing to say yet, there are plans." "We are hoping that this military cooperation dialogue will be continued," Peskov added.
On Sunday, Putin said in an interview with Al Arabiya, Sky News Arabia and RT Arabic TV channels that Moscow and Riyadh have a good plan for joint activities in the military and technical cooperation sphere. According to the Russian leader, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is particularly interested in this sphere.
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Saudi Arabia for a state visit. Coordination of actions to stabilize oil process, Syria and Persian Gulf situation, as well as Israeli-Palestine settlement are among the topics for negotiations. The leaders also discussed various areas of cooperation.