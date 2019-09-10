Iraq invites Russian companies to develop oil fields in the country, says deputy minister

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Iraq expects Russian companies to expand their participation in the development of oil fields in the republic, Deputy Foreign Minister Muayad Salih said at a meeting with chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev on Tuesday.

Iraq hopes that Russian companies will expand their presence in the country, he said. "We also hope that the participation of Russian companies in the development of oil fields will increase," the diplomat noted.

Particularly, one of Russian companies is starting the development of fields in the area of the Ramadi city. "Hopefully investments there will top $45 bln by 2030," Salih emphasized.