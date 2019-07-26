Bank of Russia reduces key rate to 7.25%

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia cuts the key rate by 25 basis points to 7.25%, noting continued inflation slowdown, the regulator says in its press release.

"Inflation slowdown is continuing. At the same time, inflation expectations remain elevated. Russian economy’s growth rate is coming in lower than the Bank of Russia’s expectations," the Central Bank says.

Poor economic activity along with temporary factors limits inflation risks over the short term horizon, the Bank of Russia notes.