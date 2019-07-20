{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Finance ministry positively assesses S&P decision to keep Russia's credit rating at BBB-

Standard & Poor's earlier confirmed Russia's sovereign credit rating at BBB-with stable outlook
The Russian Finance Ministry's buidling in Moscow Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
The Russian Finance Ministry's buidling in Moscow
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry has positively assessed the decision of Standard & Poor's Global Ratings to keep Russia's credit rating at BBB-with stable outlook.

"We positively assess the decision of the S&P Global Ratings agency to confirm Russia's foreign currency long-term credit rating at BBB-with stable outlook," the finance ministry's press service told TASS.

Among bases for future upgrade of Russia's credit rating will be the maintenance of the positive trends in economic growth and the economy's decreasing dependnece on volatile fuel prices, the ministry added.

Standard & Poor's earlier confirmed Russia's sovereign credit rating at BBB-with stable outlook. S&P decreased Russia's forecast GDP growth from 1.5% to 1.3% because of slowing economic growth in Q1 of 2019.

