Russian Armed Forces deploy FPV interceptors that fly at 200 km/h

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian military personnel are using FPV interceptors that can travel at speeds exceeding 200 km/h to hunt and destroy enemy drones, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov told TASS.

Yevkurov inspected combat training operations at a shooting ground in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. At the Combat Training Center training facilities, personnel from unmanned systems crews, mobile air defense teams, and assault units drilled combat actions in a specialist arms tactical exercise.

"At every training ground, we refine the operations of the mobile armed units, taking into account the tactical and technical characteristics of the enemy’s air attack capabilities. We are training – and today are quite successfully deploying – units equipped with FPV interceptors, that is, we are using FPV interceptors at speeds of 200 km and above," the official said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.