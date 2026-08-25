Russia’s Uraldronzavod manufacturer develops Upyr-K fixed-wing drone

TYUMEN, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s drone manufacturer Uraldronzadov has developed the Upyr-K fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with a range of up to 50 km that can carry a warhead capable of destroying an entire building. The UAV is on display at the national defense industry exhibition during the Patriots of Russia forum in Tyumen, a TASS correspondent reports.

"The main distinguishing feature of the Upyr-K is its operational range, which has already been confirmed and stands at approximately 50 km from the launch point. In addition, the drone features confirmed payload capacity of 12 kilograms, which is quite substantial, allowing it to carry a TM mine, thereby expanding the strike range and making it possible to destroy entire buildings," an Uraldronzadov representative told TASS.

According to Russian Presidential Envoy to the Urals Federal District Artyom Zhoga, the exhibition showcasing military equipment built by civilians features more than 60 pieces of weaponry and military equipment developed by residents of the Urals.

Uraldronzavod was founded in the Sverdlovsk Region by the creators of the Upyr (Vampire) FPV drone. The Russian military uses the Ural drone to destroy enemy equipment and personnel. The drone is known as a people’s drone, as it was developed and put into production with financial support from Russian citizens. It is now being supplied to the troops.

The first Patriots of Russia forum is being held in Tyumen. It is a continuation of the Patriots of the Urals district forum of volunteers and civic activists, which was established in the fall of 2024 at Zhoga’s initiative.