Rosoboronexport predicts 400% growth in demand for kamikaze drones by 2030

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Demand for drones will grow by 120% by 2030, and for loitering munitions by 400%, Director General of the weapons exporter Rosoboronexport (part of Russia’s Rostec State Corporation) Alexander Mikheev said ahead of the UMEX 2026 international exhibition of unmanned systems and simulators, which will be held in Abu Dhabi.

"Rosoboronexport is kicking off its 2026 marketing campaign with the UMEX 2026 exhibition, dedicated to unmanned technologies, one of the fastest-growing segments of the global arms market. Russian development companies, including those affiliated with the Rostec State Corporation, are actively working in this sphere. The line of unmanned solutions they offer includes drones of various classes and purposes. According to our forecasts, demand for UAVs will grow by 120% by 2030, and for loitering munitions by 400%," Mikheev was quoted by the company press service as saying.