Russia develops Strelets drone-mounted shotgun capable of engaging five drones per sortie

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The Strelets drone-mounted shotgun, equipped with advanced machine vision and capable of automatically engaging up to five drones per sortie, is slated for deployment in the special operation zone by the end of 2025, according to Orda-Pilot, the developer company.

"The development of the Strelets drone-mounted shotgun is nearing completion," the company’s spokesperson told TASS. "The latest version features five barrels, enabling it to target and engage five threats in a single sortie. It is outfitted with sophisticated machine vision technology that allows for automatic target identification and engagement. This continuous target acquisition process operates independently of operator fatigue or concentration lapses, ensuring optimal performance. Automatic firing minimizes missed shots, significantly enhancing operational accuracy."

Orda-Pilot further clarified that the shotgun fires standard 12-gauge cartridges, the most commonly used type among soldiers in the field. "In the latest iteration, we've replaced the PVC barrels with durable metal ones, which allows the shot to be fired in either direction without barrel damage," the company noted. The drone boasts a cruising speed of 120 km/h, a range of up to 7 km, and an effective target engagement radius of 5 to 15 meters.